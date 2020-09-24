Football club blacklisted by GAB for ignoring players demand

- Home
- Business
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
By JONAS TERRADO
Global FC, once the golden standard of Philippine football but has fallen on hard times, suffered another blow after being blacklisted by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).
GAB came up with the decision after Global didn’t respond to a show cause order explaining its side regarding the club’s failure to pay the wages of players and staff.
“We are unhappy about what happened and we are acting on the complaint of the players whose livelihood and careers have been affected,” said GAB chairman Baham Mitra.
“I hope this serves as a deterrent and lesson to others who may do the same. GABs mandate is to look after the welfare of our professional athletes and we intend to do just that,” added Mitra.
The decision could be the end of the road for Global, known for winning multiple trophies during its days in the defunct United Football League under the ownership of Philippine Azkals team manager Dan Palami.
Mark Jarvis took over the club in 2018, but numerous players have complained about unpaid wages since that time, and marked by cellar-dwelling finishes in the last two Philippines Football League seasons.
“Global FC management should understand that it is our duty to protect professional athletes, particularly when there are allegations of non-payment of compensation,” Mitra said.
“Thus, to avoid legal actions in court, we urge Global FC to comply with the provisions of the contract they entered into.”