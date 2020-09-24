Team Lakay stars as superheroes in a special cake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CARLO ANOLIN

Mixed martial artists usually get inside the ring with their gloves, customized shorts and mouthguards on.

Now, imagine the Team Lakay stars sporting some superhero costumes.

It has become a reality – not in the Circle though – but in a special cake design honoring the Igorot warriors in celebration of National Heroes Day last month.

The cake, featuring the Team Lakay athletes as superheroes, was presented to the Igorot warriors as a surprise celebration during a fellowship session.

“Natutuwa tayo at cino-consider talaga na mga heroes din ‘yung mga athletes natin,” Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao told Manila Bulletin-Tempo in a recent interview. “Considering na hindi rin ganun kadali ‘yung mga ginagawa ng mga athlete natin.”

ONE strawweight champion Joshua sported the Iron Man suit while two-time lightweight king Eduard Folayang stood tall as the mighty Superman.

Honorio Banario geared up as Captain America, Kevin Belingon represented the Black Panther and Geje Eustaquio was Spiderman.

“Hindi madali during competitions but also in the preparations sa araw-araw. Twice a day [training], the 42-year-old Sangiao added. “Napakahirap ng mga ginagawa nila kaya masaya tayo.”

Last week, no less than ONE CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced the return of Team Lakay in the Circle.

Folayang, Belingon and Eustaquio are among the lined up fighters but the final fight card has yet to be announced.

comments