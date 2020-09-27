  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Rhian Ramos is single again

    September 27, 2020

     

    BY NEIL RAMOS

     

     

    RHIAN Ramos (FB)

    Actress Rhian Ramos admitted to nursing a heartbreak following her breakup with Israeli businessman Amit Borsok.

    She didn’t exactly offer details but in her recent vlog, the 29-year-old actress-singer divulged, “It was so hard, I really had a hard time.”

    “I was, like, brokenhearted and, like, shattered,” she added.

    Ramos added, the breakup, among other things, led to her losing a lot of weight.

    “I was in so much pain and under so much stress and I wasn’t getting out of my bed. I wasn’t sleeping right. I couldn’t eat. Nothing tasted like anything. I was under so much stress that my body basically started eating itself…everyone thinks that I did this to myself on purpose but I didn’t. I was just having a really hard time,” she related.

    Ramos and Borsok made public their relationship only last year.

     

