Scene-stealer

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: You are absolutely unique, like everyone else. – Margaret Mead

*

MALDITA: Recalling her days as a struggling extra, later starlet, in the early 1960s, former Sampaguita Pictures actress Gina Pareno admitted she deliberately stole scenes during takes just to be noticed.

“Maldita ako noon pa, so that one time, napagalitan ako ni Carmen Rosales while shooting dahil nga sa agaw-eksena ko,’’ Gina, now a multi-awarded veteran, narrated in an episode of Kwentong Sandaan.

The 5-minute mini-docu is part of an omnibus project marking the closure of the Philippine movie centennial that started on Sept 11.

*

CHRONICLES: Kwento attempts to capture remembrances and personal journeys of Filipino movie icons, stars and creatives alike.

Liza Dino, chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, says the videos, featuring about 25 movie personalities, on and off cam, can serve as oral history chronicling the growth of Philippine movies.

The series starts with stories from living legends like Gina Pareño, Boots Anson-Roa, Gloria Sevilla, Jose “Kaka” Balagtas, and Leo Martinez.

Next in line are Brillante Mendoza, Dexter Doria, other filmmakers, producers, artists behind the camera.

Their lighthearted anecdotes, such as that by Gina, can make you smile or cry.

*

CLOSURE: Kwento is just one of several “Sine Sandaan” activities meant to close the centennial as well as kick off celebration for the next 100 years of PH movies.

The year-long celebration culminates with a closing ceremony, a two-hour virtual concert airing on Sept. 30, 8pm.

The event features Lani Misalucha, Gary Valenciano, The Company, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Martin Nievera, and Lea Salonga with Acapellago.

Also launched are the Philippine Film Archive website, National Registry website, and CreatePHFilms funding program.

“Kwentong Sandaan” can be viewed on facebook.com/FDCP.ph starting Sept. 23.

