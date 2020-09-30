Metro Manila may shift to MGCQ in November, says Paranaque Mayor Olivarez

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEAN FERNANDO

Paranaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said yesterday that Metro Manila may shift to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in November if COVID-19 cases continue to go down.

Olivarez said people must also continue to observe minimum health protocols like wearing of face masks, face shields, and observing physical distancing.

He said that MGCQ is the least restrictive in the government’s four-tier quarantine classification system, meaning more businesses will be allowed to operate but public health measures will remain in effect.

“Palagay ko po hanggang katapusan ng October na ito, matapos natin ang GCQ at hopefully with God’s graces, ito pong dadating na November baka mag-MGCQ na po tayo sa pahintulot ng ating mahal na Presidente,” Olivarez, chairperson of the Metro Manila Council, said at the “Laging Handa” briefing.

The Paranaque mayor also said that Metro Manila mayors would also study the easing of curfew hours. “Sa susunod po na meeting po namin, iyan po ay isa sa main agenda po natin para mabuksan na po natin ang economy,” Olivarez said.

TRAVEL AUTHORITY NO LONGER NEEDED

Workers of permitted industries in Metro Manila coming from the provinces are not required to get travel authority passes, Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar clarified yesterday.

In an interview with DZMM, Eleazar said the 12 modified provincial bus routes to Metro Manila that were opened yesterday were specifically designed for employees who are living in provinces but are working in Metro Manila.

“Kung ikaw ay worker of permitted industries, hindi ninyo na po kailangan ng travel authority,” Eleazar said.

Workers only need to present their ID and Certificate of Employment, according to Eleazar.

Eleazer said that workers of permitted industries “can cross borders.”

The JTF COVID Shield chief said non-authorized persons outside residence or those who are going on non-work travel need to secure a travel authority or pass.

“If ‘yung travel nila di related sa trabaho, kailangan kumuha ng medical clearance certificate at merong coordination na gagawin doon sa pupuntahan so ang nagpa-process po nito ay ang ating police stations kung saan ka galing,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar said the Philippine National Police has already deployed its personnel to bus stations to monitor if drivers, operators, and passengers are complying with the health and safety requirements of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board suspended yesterday the supposed reopening of the Pampanga to Cubao route for provincial buses.

The LTFRB said this was to give way for “additional consultations” with the concerned local government units (LGUs) and bus operators that will service the route. (with a report from Noreen Jazul and Alexandria San Juan)

comments