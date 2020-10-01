All about cranberries

BY KIM ATIENZA

People talk a lot about foods that are strong in antioxidants these days.

Antioxidants are defined scientifically as substances that may protect your cells against free radicals, which play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when you’re exposed to tobacco smoke or radiation.

Some foods listed as high in antioxidant content are dark chocolate, pecans, blueberries, strawberries, artichokes, Goji berries, raspberries, and kale.

Locally, there’s guyabano, too.

Add to this list, cranberries.

Cranberries are dwarf shrubs whose fruits are considered superfood.

Cranberry juice contains essential vitamins due to their antioxidant properties.

Medical News Today says that scientists have found that cranberry juice may prevent infections, delay or reduce the severity of chronic disease, and prevent age-related oxidative damage.

Cranberries were first used by Native Americans to dress wounds and cure other ailments.

Ripe cranberries can bounce like a rubber ball.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Dried fruits lose their vitamin C content in the drying process.

Beets have the highest sugar content than any vegetable.

White cats with blue eyes are usually deaf. Is that why some of them die while crossing streets?

ATING ALAMIN: Is laughter really good for the heart?

Laughter has been shown to lower blood pressure and increase blood flow to the heart. In the US, they use something called Laughter Therapy.

Find something to laugh about every day.

