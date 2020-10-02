More cardio training for Team Lakay ahead of ONE Championship

By CARLO ANOLIN



Team Lakay fighters have spent most of their time training at the Lakay Central Gym in La Trinidad, Benguet.

But last week, the Igorot warriors received good news that will help in their preparation ahead of ONE Championship comeback.

Coach Mark Sangiao confirmed to the Manila Bulletin-Tempo in a recent interview that the Baguio Athletic Bowl and the Benguet Sports Complex are now open for use.

That means Team Lakay can go full tank on training with more cardio routines in the oval track.

“Meron tayong upcoming competition na pinaghahandaan,” the 41-year-old Sangiao said. “So ngayon, kailangan natin i-prepare ‘yung mg athletes natin kasi anytime meron tayong mga laro.”

No less than ONE CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced the return of Team Lakay in the Circle.

Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon and Geje Eustaquio are among the lined up fighters but the final fight card has yet to be announced.

The Team Lakay patriarch said ONE Championship is still finalizing the upcoming events and considering different venues due to travel restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pine-prepare na natin sila. Dati sa gym lang tayo but now sa oval [na rin]. Kailangan kumpleto na rin ‘yung training,” added Sangiao.

The last time Team Lakay saw action in the Circle was when Honorio Banario beat Thai foe Shannon Wiratchai via split decicision in the featherweight division of ONE: King of the Jungle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which was held in an audience-free and closed-door setup.

