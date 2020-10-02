Premature ejaculation

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello Dr. Rica,

Me and my boyfriend are very sexually active. I love it when he goes down on me tapos bonus pa that he seems to enjoy it also. Pero ayaw niya to be the receiver kasi based on our experience together, super bilis niya matapos when I give him a blow job. Pero kapag naman we are having sex, he lasts long naman. I enjoy oral sex as a receiver and giver and minsan gusto ko sana to suck him bago kami magsex pero parang super naeexcite siya and kapag ginagawa ko ‘yun so I want to know sana if there is anything that we can do to work on that.

Thank you,

Jabraless

Hello Jabraless,

It is good to seek for more knowledge about sex and sexual pleasure. Anyway, may iba’t-ibang mga factors na involved sa orgasm ng isang tao. Medyo mahirap mag-pinpoint ng iisang factor la­mang na responsible for the early ejaculation. Merong physical and emotional reactions or sadyang bongga ka lang with giving a blow job.

Ang mga factors above, mixed with the pressure, friction, at iba pang sensual stimulation contrib­utes to the orgasm. Taking this opportunity, maganda to ask your partner kung what works for him. Meron kasing iba’t ibang prefer­ences and maaaring nagustuhan niya and helped him ejaculate earlier than usual.

For people who experience dif­ficulty with delaying ejaculation, maaaring may case of premature ejaculation. Ito ay ang pagee­jaculate lagi within a minute after penetration. Maraming behav­ioral, medical, and therapeutic treatments na puwedeng i-apply sa mga ganitong cases. Moving forward, try to change your style, speed, or tongue movements and the like.

You can always explore and mix things up a bit to see what you both prefer or some things that you both want to try. Keep it interesting, enjoy but always be safe.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

