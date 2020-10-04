Cardinal Tagle leads Mass after recovering from COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

After eight months, former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle returned to the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila, Sunday.

The cardinal presided his last Mass at the cathedral in February before he left for Rome to assume his new post as prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

“I am very grateful to be back here in our beautiful cathedral to join you in the Eucharist eight months after my last Mass here,” said Tagle during a Mass Sunday.

Father Reginald Malicdem, Manila Cathedral rector, thanked the cardinal for his visit.

“We are thankful for the Lord’s big blessing this morning. We are all surprised that our Mass is led by our beloved Cardinal Chito Tagle, your Eminence, Thank you,” he said.

“We are happy that he is with us today at the Manila Cathedral. We wish Cardinal Tagle, first welcome home to the Manila Cathedral, and be assured always of our prayers to your very important mission,” added Malicdem.

“Please also send our love to our Holy Father, Pope Francis,” he said.

The cardinal in turn thanked Malicdem and everyone for the support and prayers.

“Thanks to all of you especially for your prayers and your expressions of concern and support,” Tagle said.

The cardinal tested positive from Covid-19 when he arrived in Manila from Rome on Sept. 10 for a brief late summer break.

On September 23, it was announced that Cardinal Tagle already recovered from the disease. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

comments