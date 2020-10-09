Hirap huminga kapag nilalabasan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

Doc Rica,

I feel this difficulty in breathing whenever I orgasm. Para akong naghahabol ng hininga although hindi ko naman feel na pagod ako. More of para akong nalulunod or something. I don’t know if unconsciously napipigil ko ‘yung breath ko pero ganun every time I orgasm. Minsan it scares me so for the past months, mas prior­ity ko lang na magorgasm ‘yung partner ko. Natatakot din ako to masturbate kasi baka mamaya mag-isa ako tapos I lose breath and no one there to help me. Kailangan ko bang magpatingin about it?

Thank you,

Power Bank

Hello Power Bank,

There are people who find or­gasm too intense and trigger their asthma. Naso-solve ito ng paggamit ng inhaler before the activity. Pero mukhang mahirap i-diagnose ang iyong sitwasyon at kailangan bumisita ka sa iyong doctor or health care provider to give you a more detailed diagnosis. Mapi-pinpoint ninyo rin kung ano ang mismong nangyayari sa iyo when you orgasm.

Ang hirap sa paghinga ay pu­wede ding dahil sa allergic reac­tion. I-check mo kung ang condom na gamit ng iyong boyfriend ang sanhi nito. Pero kailangan mo din ngang sa doctor ito ipa-check. Another reason may also be panic attacks na mas maraming factors involved and you may need to go to therapy. Maaari mo itong mala­man when you visit your doctor. Let me know when you are advised to see a psychologist if indeed panic attacks ito.

While you are trying to figure out the root of this situation, you and your partner may meanwhile strive to make your sexual expe­rience more pleasurable. I guess what you can do is after he comes, maybe you can masturbate with him there so you have someone. The goal is to connect and allow pleasurable feelings to come in and be present. In all your ac­tivities, strive for pleasure but of course, always be safe.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

comments