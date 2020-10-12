Thanks to her semis showing at French Open, Eala rises to world No. 2

By Kristel Satumbaga

For her breakthrough performance at the French Open, teen sensation Alex Eala jumped from fourth to second in the world rankings.

In the latest rankings released by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the country’s top junior netter climbed two rungs higher after a semifinal finish in Paris.

She lost to eventual girls singles champion Elsa Jacquemot of France, 6-3, 6-2.

The title win likewise catapulted Jacquemot to No. 1 from No. 6. She beat Victoria Jimenez Kasinteva of Andorra for the title.

Kasinteva slipped to No. 3 after an early second-round exit at the French Open.

Eala, 15, is the only Asian to make it to the Top 10, which includes players from Ukraine, Russia, United States, Germany and Belarus.

The next Filipina player behind Eala is Jenalla Rose Prulla, who is at No. 733.

Meanwhile, Eala’s older brother Miko improved to No. 147 in the boys division.

