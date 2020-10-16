When Dwyane Wade photobombs couple’s engagement

By CARLO ANOLIN



More than being a basketball star, Dwyane Wade has always been a “down to earth” person.

After retiring from the game, Wade focused on becoming a full-time father to five children, a loving husband to actress Gabrielle Union and a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community, making him part of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 together with Union.

So when he happened to witness a couple’s proposal while strolling at a beach in Santa Barbara, California, the three-time NBA champion expressed his purest reaction.

Wade –barefoot in sands, wearing a white cap, an orange hoodie over a white shirt, and a cozy beach shorts – was seen putting his right hand over his heart and his left hand in his pocket during the mid-proposal of Ryan Basch and now fiancée Katie Ryan at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

The photographer luckily captured the heartfelt moment of Wade being in awe as a jaw-dropped photobomber.

“When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal,” wrote Basch on Instagram.

The Heat great later joined the couple to take a photo and also reposted their pictures via Instagram Stories.

“It was so dope to witness you guys love!” Wade wrote on the repost, which was also picked up by several sports media outlets.

The 38-year-old had a last piece of advice for the couple and followed it up through direct message on Instagram.

“I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious haha,” said Wade.

The moment was so priceless that the newly-engaged couple, who has been together for about six years, decided to invite Wade and Union to their wedding.

