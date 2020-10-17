Boy, 4, shot dead in Negros

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A father lost his four-year-old son when two armed men shot them while they were riding a horse on way home at Sitio Palasanan, Barangay Mahalang, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Police withheld the name of the victim.

Lt. Alfred Mansoy, deputy police chief of Himamaylan City Police Station, said the victim and his 28-year-old father were on their way home from a river when the assailants, who were hiding behind trees, shot them.

Police identified the suspects as siblings Jigger Dela Torre, 25, and Jay-r Dela Torre, 30, both residents of the said village.

Mansoy said the suspects were targeting the victim’s father, but the child was hit instead by a bullet in the head.

The gunmen then fled.

Mansoy said the suspects reportedly had grudges against the child’s father due to a misunderstanding two months ago.

He said the child’s father did not expect that the suspects would commit the crime out of anger against him.

He said murder charges will be filed against the two suspects who remain at large.

