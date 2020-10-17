Teacher hangs self after kids got COVID

By MARIE TONETTE MARTICIO

TACLOBAN City – A 47-year-old public school teacher in Dulag, Leyte committed suicide Saturday after learning that her two children contracted COVID-19, police said.

The victim’s body was found by her husband hanging underneath the staircase in their home at around 6 a.m.

According to the victim’s husband who is also a public school teacher, his wife suffered from depression after her son and daughter tested positive for COVID-19. He added that the victim did not able to sleep for two days. The husband said that he even got a chance to talk with her the night before the incident. He did not expect that she could end her life.

The victim was declared dead by the municipal health officer who examined the victim’s body in their home.

