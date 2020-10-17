Torrid 3rd quarter show powers Elite past Road Warriors

By JONAS TERRADO

Blackwater unleashed another third quarter storm Saturday to frustrate winless NLEX 98-88 and continue its surprising start in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The game was tied at 46-all after two quarters when the Elite dropped 35 points while limiting the Road Warriors to 16 in the third to claim their second win in three games under first-year coach Nash Racela.

It has been a habit for Blackwater for its offense to sizzle in the third. The Elite had 41 to complete their comeback win over the NorthPort Batang Pier and produced 39 in their near-upset of unbeaten Barangay Ginebra San Miguel two nights earlier.

“If it happens in any game, I will take that,” said Racela, whose second stint as PBA coach is off to a good start.

Don Trollano was again one of the main cogs in Blackwater’s victory, posting 18 points and 11 rebounds while veteran KG Canaleta also scored 18 points and made four out of nine three-point attempts.

Also continuing his consistent showing is guard Roi Sumang with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists even as Ed Daquioag scored nine of his 10 in the third and added five rebounds and eight assists.

Canaleta, Sumang and Daquioag led Blackwater’s bench mob that produced 64 points which is a high for any team through six games of competition inside the Pampanga bubble.

NLEX’s woes continued after falling to 0-3 this conference, spoiling a 20-point effort by rookie guard Mike Ayonayon.

Kiefer Ravena posted 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals, Kevin Alas made 13 points and six rebounds and Raul Soyud put up 13 points and seven boards.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 98 — Trollano 18, Canaleta 18, Sumang 13, Daquioag 10, Golla 8, Belo 7, Desiderio 7, Tolomia 6, Salem 5, Magat 3, Gabriel 2, Escoto 1, Dennison 0, Dario 0.

NLEX 88 — Ayonayon 20, Ravena 17, Alas 13, Soyud 13, Porter 9, McAloney 6, Quinahan 5, Galanza 5, Miranda 0, Semerad 0, Varilla 0, Paniamogan 0.

Quarters: 17-15, 46-46, 81-62, 98-88.

