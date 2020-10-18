TNT, Phoenix stake clean slate

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Monday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – TNT vs Phoenix

6:45 p.m. – Terrafirma vs San Miguel

TNT and Phoenix Super LPG collide in a battle of two unbeaten teams while defending champion San Miguel Beer tries to snap a two-game slide Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Tropang Giga and Fuel Masters meet at 4 p.m. with Tropang Giga seeking to stretch their perfect run to four games after coming off a lopsided victory over the Beermen 107-88 three days ago inside the bubble.

San Miguel, on the other hand, plays winless Terrafirma at 6:45 p.m. hoping to get back on track and overcome the loss of guard Terrence Romeo, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with a dislocated right shoulder.

Romeo left the bubble over the weekend after hurting his shoulder during a collision with TNT’s Ryan Reyes in last Friday’s game.

TNT’s blowout of SMB came after a close win of Alaska (100-95) in the bubble opener last Oct. 11 and an easy romp of Terrafirma (112-101) two days later behind RR Pogoy, Ray Parks Jr., and Poy Erram.

Troy Rosario and resident leader Jayson Castro have also been quietly productive for the Tropang Giga, who have so far lived up to their billing as one of the top contenders this season.

But coach Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel know full well that Phoenix will be a tough cookie to crumble after winning its first outings under interim coach Topex Robinson.

The Fuel Masters ripped the Meralco Bolts (116-98) and overcame NorthPort (110-105) behind Matthew Wright, Justin Chua, and Jason Perkins.

Both wins should make Phoenix feel good while continuing to wait on the league to lift the indefinite suspension of Calvin Abueva.

Abueva last week got his pro license reinstated after meeting all requirements of the Games and Amusements Board.

But there’s curiosity as to why the PBA has yet to finally decide on the matter, even if Abueva was able to fulfill all conditions.

