Terror group member killed in South Cotabato drug bust

BY JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – An alleged member of the Dawlah Islamiyah terror group was killed in a shootout with security forces during an anti-drugs operation in Polomolok, South Cotabato last Tuesday.

Police Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, Polomolok police chief, identified the slain suspect as Disdado Cruz, 59, former village chair of Barangay Rubber, who reportedly shot it out with police and military intelligence operatives during an entrapment operation in Barangay Magsaysay.

He said the suspect drew a handgun after he sensed that he was transacting with a police undercover agent who bought several grams of “shabu” from him.

Police said the suspect was arrested on March 28, 2019 for illegal possession of firearm and drugs by police authorities who raided his house.

He was later released on bail on April 2, 2019.

Authorities said the slain suspect belonged to a sub-group of Dawlah Islamiyah, ISIS-inspired local terror group led by Geoffrey Nilong which is engaged in terror and criminal activities including illegal drug trade, robbery, and gun-for-hire activities. (Joseph Jubelag)

