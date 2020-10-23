Angel Locsin’s sister on Parlade’s statement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Angel Locsin’s sister Ella Colmenares, took to social media recently to share with followers her reaction to Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. tagging her as “Ka Ella Colmenares” in a recent statement urging both Liza Soberano and Catriona Gray to disassociate themselves from a youth organization tied with Gabriela.

“The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don’t follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this,” Parlade said.

Ella posted on Twitter:

“I do not have to defend myself as I have not done anything wrong but I decided to speak up, not just for myself but also for my children, whose lives may have been endangered because of this reckless red-tagging being broadcasted on social media.”

She jokingly added, “Sir Parlade, bakit nyo naman ako hinanay kina Liza Soberano, Catriona Gray at Angel Locsin? Feeling maganda tuloy ako ngayon…” (Neil Ramos)

comments