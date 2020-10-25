No fare hike – LTFRB

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

No fare increase will be enforced as around 2,768 additional public utility vehicles, mainly traditional jeepneys and UV express vehicles, were allowed to operate starting Oct. 25.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened an additional 30 routes of the traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJ) and 22 routes of UV Express in compliance with the directive of Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade to implement the Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (Add routes / PUVs, Increase speed / capacity, Reduce travel time).

It is also in accordance with the decision of President Duterte and his Cabinet to approve the recommendation of the Economic Development Council (EDC) to help in the recovery of the economy.

Based on the memorandum circulars (MC) 2020-062 and MC 2020-063, the number of additional public utility vehicles (PUVs) that were allowed to operate are 1,064 units of UVE, and 1,704 units of TPUJ.

MC 2020-062 states the following UVE routes:

N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City N27 Deparo – SM North EDSA/C.I.T N28 Deparo – Blumentritt N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo N30 Lagro – SM North EDSA N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati N33 Malabon – Ayala N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market N35 Novaliches – Monumento N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria N37 Southmall – Lawton C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue C59 Tabang – Tutuban C60 Tanay, Rizal – EDSA Shaw Boulevard C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

Meanwhile, here are the TPUJ routes stated in MC 2020-063:

T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave. T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. Via Banal T176 Novaliches – Tala T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz T262 SM Marikina – Pasig T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada T265 Mambugan – Marikina T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96 T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96 T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal) T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave. T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave. T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave. T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave. T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang

The LTFRB pointed out that roadworthy PUVs can travel with a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Application for Extension of Validity, and each unit must be registered in the Personal Passenger Insurance Policy for routes stated under the MC.

In lieu of the Special Permit (SP), a QR Code will be issued to each operator, which must be placed on short bond paper and posted on their PUVs. The QR Code can be downloaded from the LTFRB official website (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).

The LTFRB reiterated that no fare increase will be enforced unless it is officially stated and approved by the agency. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

