    No fare hike – LTFRB

    October 25, 2020

     

    BY ELLALYN RUIZ

     

     

    No fare increase will be enforced as around 2,768 additional public utility vehicles, mainly traditional jeepneys and UV express vehicles, were allowed to operate starting Oct. 25.

    The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened an additional 30 routes of the traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJ) and 22 routes of UV Express in compliance with the directive of Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade to implement the Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (Add routes / PUVs, Increase speed / capacity, Reduce travel time).

    It is also in accordance with the decision of President Duterte and his Cabinet to approve the recommendation of the Economic Development Council (EDC) to help in the recovery of the economy.

    Based on the memorandum circulars (MC) 2020-062 and MC 2020-063, the number of additional public utility vehicles (PUVs) that were allowed to operate are 1,064 units of UVE, and 1,704 units of TPUJ.

    MC 2020-062 states the following UVE routes:

    1. N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center
    2. N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City
    3. N27 Deparo – SM North EDSA/C.I.T
    4. N28 Deparo – Blumentritt
    5. N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo
    6. N30 Lagro – SM North EDSA
    7. N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw
    8. N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati
    9. N33 Malabon – Ayala
    10. N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market
    11. N35 Novaliches – Monumento
    12. N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria
    13. N37 Southmall – Lawton
    14. C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton
    15. C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue
    16. C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang
    17. C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue
    18. C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton
    19. C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
    20. C59 Tabang – Tutuban
    21. C60 Tanay, Rizal – EDSA Shaw Boulevard
    22. C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

    Meanwhile, here are the TPUJ routes stated in MC 2020-063:

    1. T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway
    2. T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.
    3. T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches
    4. T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. Via Banal
    5. T176 Novaliches – Tala
    6. T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz
    7. T262 SM Marikina – Pasig
    8. T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros
    9. T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada
    10. T265 Mambugan – Marikina
    11. T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96
    12. T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96
    13. T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres
    14. T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)
    15. T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
    16. T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
    17. T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.
    18. T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto
    19. T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano
    20. T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez
    21. T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.
    22. T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana
    23. T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.
    24. T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa
    25. T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City
    26. T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
    27. T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.
    28. T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez
    29. T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez
    30. T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang

    The LTFRB pointed out that roadworthy PUVs can travel with a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Application for Extension of Validity, and each unit must be registered in the Personal Passenger Insurance Policy for routes stated under the MC.

    In lieu of the Special Permit (SP), a QR Code will be issued to each operator, which must be placed on short bond paper and posted on their PUVs. The QR Code can be downloaded from the LTFRB official website (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).

    The LTFRB reiterated that no fare increase will be enforced unless it is officially stated and approved by the agency. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

     

     

