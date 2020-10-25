No fare hike – LTFRB
BY ELLALYN RUIZ
No fare increase will be enforced as around 2,768 additional public utility vehicles, mainly traditional jeepneys and UV express vehicles, were allowed to operate starting Oct. 25.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened an additional 30 routes of the traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJ) and 22 routes of UV Express in compliance with the directive of Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade to implement the Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (Add routes / PUVs, Increase speed / capacity, Reduce travel time).
It is also in accordance with the decision of President Duterte and his Cabinet to approve the recommendation of the Economic Development Council (EDC) to help in the recovery of the economy.
Based on the memorandum circulars (MC) 2020-062 and MC 2020-063, the number of additional public utility vehicles (PUVs) that were allowed to operate are 1,064 units of UVE, and 1,704 units of TPUJ.
MC 2020-062 states the following UVE routes:
- N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center
- N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City
- N27 Deparo – SM North EDSA/C.I.T
- N28 Deparo – Blumentritt
- N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo
- N30 Lagro – SM North EDSA
- N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw
- N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati
- N33 Malabon – Ayala
- N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market
- N35 Novaliches – Monumento
- N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria
- N37 Southmall – Lawton
- C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton
- C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue
- C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang
- C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue
- C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton
- C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
- C59 Tabang – Tutuban
- C60 Tanay, Rizal – EDSA Shaw Boulevard
- C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue
Meanwhile, here are the TPUJ routes stated in MC 2020-063:
- T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway
- T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.
- T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches
- T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. Via Banal
- T176 Novaliches – Tala
- T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz
- T262 SM Marikina – Pasig
- T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros
- T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada
- T265 Mambugan – Marikina
- T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96
- T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96
- T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres
- T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)
- T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
- T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
- T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.
- T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto
- T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano
- T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez
- T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.
- T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana
- T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.
- T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa
- T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City
- T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta
- T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.
- T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez
- T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez
- T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang
The LTFRB pointed out that roadworthy PUVs can travel with a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Application for Extension of Validity, and each unit must be registered in the Personal Passenger Insurance Policy for routes stated under the MC.
In lieu of the Special Permit (SP), a QR Code will be issued to each operator, which must be placed on short bond paper and posted on their PUVs. The QR Code can be downloaded from the LTFRB official website (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).
The LTFRB reiterated that no fare increase will be enforced unless it is officially stated and approved by the agency. (Ellalyn Ruiz)
