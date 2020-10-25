Woman’s body found in river

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – A woman’s body without head, arms and feet, was found in a river in Barangay Talamban here early Saturday morning, police said.

Police Capt. Jonathan Taneo, chief of the Talamban Police Station, said the body stuffed in black garbage bag was already in decomposition state when found by two men who had gone spear-fishing.

Because the body was already decomposing and without the missing body parts, it would be difficult to identify the corpse, said Taneo.

Shortly after the discovery of the body, Taneo said there were two persons who arrived in the area and tried to identify the body, but the stench prevented them from checking on it.

Hours after the severed body was found, barangay tanods from Mandaue City turned over dismembered body parts to a funeral in Cebu City.

The village watchmen said the severed left foot and right arm were found floating in the waters off Barangay Looc, Mandaue last October 22.

Investigation was ongoing to determine if the dismembered body parts belonged to the headless body that was found in Talamban. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments