Feeling like a rookie once again, Abueva excited for his first game

By JONAS TERRADO

Calvin Abueva couldn’t hide his excitement hours before making his much-awaited PBA return following a 16-month suspension.

“Ganda ng gising ko ngayon,” the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters said in an Instagram video posted Monday morning.

The Fuel Masters are scheduled to face the NLEX Road Warriors later in the day at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

Abueva also expressed gratitude towards everyone who supported him since he was handed an indefinite suspension by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in June 2019 and the lengthy process he undertook in order to be reinstated.

“Thank you lahat sa mga sumusuporta sa akin at thank you sa lahat ng dasal niyo,” Abueva said. “Eto na makakapaglaro na po ako at inaalay ko po tong game na to para sa inyo, especially sa mga bestfriends na laging nandyan (para) sa akin.”

He also said that it’s a dream to come to finally get the nod of Marcial, who informed Abueva of the decision to lift the ban during a meeting Saturday evening.

Marcial told Abueva that there will be corresponding fines that will be handed if Abueva commits another mistake, but also expressed hope that the suspension can help him change for the better.

“Mamaya, pakita po natin kung anu laro natin simula one year and six months na di po nakapaglaro si Calvin Abueva,” Abueva said. “At ngayon po natupad po ang pangarap natin na makabalik. At anu po game time po mamaya. Kita kits po tayo.”

His return is timely for Phoenix, which ended a two-game skid last Friday with a come-from-behind 91-84 victory over Magnolia.

comments