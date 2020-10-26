Losing candidate vows to spill ugly truth behind beauty pageant

BY NEIL RAMOS

This year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant could’ve simply ended on a happy note with people coming together to rejoice the win of the candidate from Iloilo, Rabiya Mateo, but, no.

Shamcey Supsup’s first stab at handling the historic pageant has since been mired in controversy with a couple of Mateo’s fellow candidates grumbling about supposed “cheating.”

Among those making huge noise is Sandra Lemonon.

The losing candidate from Taguig took to social media to update fans about her soon revealing something “big,” adding teasingly: “It’s time to be honest and speak facts.”

Fans are still waiting for her announcement as of this writing, though.

Lemonon has a ready explanation.

In a recent post she explained she is still gathering “strength to speak up and share the truth.”

Note Lemonon was among top contenders in the pageant.

She finished in the Top 16.

