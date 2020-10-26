Teaching writing

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

TEACHER RICKY: Ricky Lee used to shun the camera, but in his desire to share his life lessons to viewers, he mustered enough courage to ‘’just be himself’’ in front of it.

The award-winning screenwriter and author of books takes center stage for the first time in iWant TFC original docu series, “Trip to Quiapo,” based on his best-selling scriptwriting manual.

The 5-part series hopes to guide aspiring writers jumpstart their story ideas by detailing the process of storytelling, from conceptualization to final draft.

TEAM PLAYER: Among others, Ricky said: He isn’t offended when younger directors ask him to revise his script. He’s a team player.

The Anti-Terror Law should not instill fear in the writer. There are many ways to tell a story, as there many ways to skin a cat.

Today’s writers display a great deal of restlessness in their works. Everything for them is inter-connected.

MASTER CLASS: Shot like a master class-reality show, the series shows Ricky talking about building stories, drawing inspiration, lessons from his over 40 years in the industry.

“Trip to Quiapo” is directed by Treb Monteras, who co-wrote and directed the Cinemalaya 2017 Best Film “Respeto.”

It started streaming on the iWant TFC app and website on Oct. 21.

STORYTELLER: Enchong Dee is also featured in the series as Julio Manunulat, the representation of aspiring storytellers.

A highlight of the series is a cinematic telling of his life.

As an adopted child who lost his parents at an early age, Ricky found refuge in a small library in Daet, Camarines Norte where he grew up.

It was there where his passion for storytelling developed.

