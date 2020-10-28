2 more teams joining PSL beach volley

Two new teams will be seeing action when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) unwraps its 2020 Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on 26 November in Subic.

PSL Chairman Popoy Juico yesterday welcomed the inclusion of PetroGazz and Motolite, two teams from the Premier Volleyball League who are raring to test their mettle against the best beach spikers from the PSL.

So far, the confirmed teams from the PSL are the United Auctioneers, Cignal, Sta. Lucia and F2 Logistics, but Juico expects other teams to join since the country’s health situation is already improving with still a month left before the opening.

The HD Spikers will be deploying two teams while the Lady Realtors will send three teams. United Auctioneers will tap players from National Collegiate Athletic Association powerhouse Arellano University.

On the other hand, the Cargo Movers are still in the process of finalizing their rosters.

“We are really opening our doors to other clubs who are not part of the PSL to make the league bigger and better in the next few years,” Juico said, extending his gratitude to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority for hosting their volleyball bubble.

Meanwhile, other PSL teams like PLDT and Marinerang Pilipina begged off from joining, but vowed to support though sponsorships.

“We understand their decision not to join because of our situation right now,” Juico said.

“The teams are very willing to join, but the players are doubtful because vaccines have yet to be made available.”

