PBA makes right decision to cancel game – Chito

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Thursday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – Phoenix vs Alaska

6:45 p.m. – TNT vs NLEX

The PBA once again cancelled a Philippine Cup game featuring the Blackwater Elite in relation to the situation surrounding one of their players who initially tested positive for COVID-19.

The contest between the Elite and the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center was put on hold by the league even though the player later yielded a negative result on both his antigen and RT-PCR tests.

Blackwater had already resumed regular activities inside the bubble known as Smart Clark Giga City after being isolated for a brief period, even holding two practices in preparation for the match against Magnolia.

But instead, the Elite were again left to wait for the next scheduled game which is against the Terrafirma Dyip on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Super LPG tries to build on Calvin Abueva’s successful comeback when it faces his former team Alaska at 4 p.m. today.

TNT is also returning to action at 6:45 p.m. against struggling NLEX with a chance to extend its unbeaten run to six games.

“Frustrating in a way because we are left hanging day to day,” said Blackwater coach Nash Racela. “Hard to move without a definite schedule or plan. But it is what it is and all we can do is adjust by the day.”

Blackwater’s last appearance was on Oct. 22 when it lost 109-96 to TNT. The Elite were supposed to play the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters last Sunday but was cancelled due to the player’s initial positive test.

The situation also forced the PBA to also cancel Monday’s match pitting TNT and NorthPort.

On the other hand, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero told Bulletin-Tempo correspondent Jeremiah Sevilla, who is one five sportswriters inside the bubble, that the league made the right decision.

“For everybody’s safety, I think the PBA made the right decision,” Victolero said. “More than anything else, their priority and concern is always the safety of the players, coaches and staff inside the bubble. And whatever decision they make we all should follow, anyway the main objective of the PBA is to play but with safety precaution.

“We just try to look at it from a positive perspective, it gives the players more time to regain their strength and gives the coaching staff more time to prepare,” added Victolero, whose team will return to action on Friday opposite NorthPort.

Magnolia is coming off a 102-92 win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in a win that handed its “Manila Clasico” rival its first defeat this season.

