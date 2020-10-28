FDCP extends 4th PPP until Dec. 13

BY NEIL RAMOS

Due to public demand, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has extended this year’s Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Set to run originally for a short 16 days, the festival has been extended to 44 days — from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13.

“With the extension of PPP4 and the expansion of its calendar of screenings and events, the FDCP hopes to encourage more viewers and stakeholders to support the film festival that will give 100% of gross proceeds to the producers of participating full-length films,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño.

“We are listening to our subscribers, producers, and the rest of our stakeholders in order to make the 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino a more inclusive solidarity event. Aside from announcing the PPP4’s extended duration, we are also pushing forth the ‘Sama All’ spirit by offering a wide array of events to further promote Philippine Cinema, encourage more viewers to learn about the art of filmmaking, and boost the thriving PPP community,” she added.

Note more films were added to this year’s line-up with ABS-CBN and Regal Films allowing for several of their classic offerings.

This year’s PPP is made available online through a mixed format.

The video-on-demand (VOD) streaming (from Oct. 31-Dec. 13), available for free, will feature 80 shorts as well as the restored version of “Anak Dalita” by National Artist for Theater and Film Lamberto V. Avellana.

Meanwhile, the full-length features will have scheduled live stream screenings in four virtual cinemas (named after the FDCP’s Cinematheque Centres) from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13.

Subscribers can watch all the feature films in the following sections: PPP Premium Selection, Romance, Youth and Family, Classics, Pang-Oscars, Genre, Bahaghari, Tribute, Documentaries, PPP Retro, and Special Feature with the five-hour “Mula sa Kung Ano ang Noon” by Lav Diaz.

As added bonus, from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, free and exclusive events will be held to further the “PPP4: Sama All” spirit.

These include Talkback Sessions, Panel Discussion and the CineMarya Awarding Ceremony.

There will also be the Sine Kabataan Story Development Lab from Nov. 13 to 15 for selected filmmakers aged 18 to 30.

Meanwhile, beginning Nov. 14, Premium Festival Pass holders can access the following events: The PPP4 Grand Virtual FanCon, Opening Night of Main Feature Film Showcase, Talkback with National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik, PPP Premium Showcase Talkback Sessions, PPP Exclusive Panel Discussions, PPP Masterclasses, PPP4 Awards Night, and the replay of “Sine Sandaan: The Next 100 – Closing Celebration of the Centennial of Philippine Cinema.”

PPP4 will be available via several subscriptions options: A free pass, with access to PPP Short Film Showcase, Special Sandaan Screening, Full List of Films, Festival Calendar, Festival Guide, and PPP Public Events; A day pass (P99), with access to PPP Short Film Showcase, Special Sandaan Screening, Full List of Films, Festival Calendar, Festival Guide, PPP Public Events, Main Feature Film Showcase except Premium Selection titles, and Two (2) Virtual Cinematheque Screens; A half-run pass (P299), which allows access to PPP Short Film Showcase, Special Sandaan Screening, Full List of Films, Festival Calendar, Festival Guide, PPP Public Events, Main Feature Film Showcase except Premium Selection titles, Two (2) Virtual Cinematheque Screens; and the premium festival pass (PHP 599), which allows access to everything for the whole festival duration.

An early bird rate of P450 is available until Nov. 8.

The FDCP is also offering 30% discount for students and 20% for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

