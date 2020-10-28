Up the mountain to pray

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: Lk 6:12-16

*

Jesus went up the mountain to pray, and he spent the night in prayer to God. When day came, he called his disciples to himself, and from them he chose Twelve, whom he also named Apostles: Simon, whom he named Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus, Simon who was called a Zealot, and Judas the son of James, and Judas Iscariot, who became a traitor.

*

Jesus allows us to peek into his prayer life. He communes with his Abba on a regular basis. Prayer is the fuel that brings Jesus’ mission on fire. At every turn, even after Jesus has spent an entire day ministering to sick and distraught people, he does not forget praying to his heavenly Father. Those intimate moments with his Abba provide him the nourishment, the vision, and the assurance he needs in his ministry.

In his plan of building up God’s new people, the Father has shown Jesus in prayer that he has to choose 12 from his many disciples. The figure “twelve” is propitious, indicating as it does the nascent of a new People antedating the fall of the 12 tribes of Israel. In prayer, Jesus is shown the personality quirks of these men, mostly fishermen and from other occupations, political affiliations, and social standing. He sees these men’s strong and weak points. Jesus must know early on that to shepherd these men will not be easy, yet Jesus relies on his Father’s assurance of continued help.

Ask Jesus to help you become regular with your prayer life.

*

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments