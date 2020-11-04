Ban on sale of dog, cat fur products sought

BY CHARISSA LUCI-ATIENZA

Siquijor Lone district Rep. Jake Vincent Villa is seeking to prohibit the importation, sale, manufacture, transportation and distribution of products made with dog or cat fur in the country in the hope of discouraging the slaughter of dogs and cats.

Citing reports in recent years, he laments that trading of dog meat still exists despite its illegality, noting that in 2012, around 300,000 dogs were slaughtered.

“Issues such as strict implementation of the existing law against animal abuse is still apparent. As such, there is a need to widen and strengthen the scope of existing regulations as regards domesticated animals such as cats and dogs,” Villa, a member of the House Committees on Ecology, said.

He filed House Bill No. 7381 or the proposed “Dog and Cat Protection Act” to prohibit the sale, manufacture, offer for sale, transportation, and distribution in the Philippines of dog and cat fur products.

The bill provides that any person who violates the proposed Act may be slapped with a civil penalty of P20,000 for each violation.

Any person who knowingly violates any provision of the proposed Act shall be penalized with one year to three years of imprisonment. (Charissa Luci-Atienza)

