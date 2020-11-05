Mother of film fests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: A winning effort begins with preparation. – Joe Gibbs.

MOTHER OF FILM FESTIVALS: At a recent mediacon, I couldn’t help but tell Liza Diño, chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, that this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino looks like the mother of all film festivals.

The hardworking FDCP head with a hundred and one ideas rolling in her head every minute of the day merely smiled off my remark.

She acknowledged, however, that the Pista does intend to be an industry-wide festival, one that involves all sectors.

Liza said PPP-4 is designed as a solidarity move in the wake of the ongoing pandemic and certain skirmishes the FDCP leadership has had with some sectors in the industry.

Thank God all that is now water under the bridge.

Proof of this is the support being thrown the PPP by the MMDA, the agency tasked to handle the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Liza announced that the MMDA had agreed to purchase at least 250 PPP tickets on top of its promise to help promote the festival.

CENTERPIECE: PPP is the centerpiece project of the FDCP. Slowly but surely, it has been making a dent in the consciousness of moviegoers.

This year, 168 films (maybe more) are taking part in the film fest that spans various sections.

The line-up includes reissues, guest entries from other festivals, tributes, and classics.

The 4th PPP will be held strictly online, on the agency’s new FDCP Online Channel.

comments