Morente pushes for new immigration law

BY JUN RAMIREZ

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the solution to stop corruption in the agency is to update the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

In a statement, Morente said “I have talked to the President and raised this concern. The Philippine Immigration Act is a very old law, enacted during a time when there were no international flight yet.”

The BI chief said the management has been doing its best efforts in solving corruption, like relieving those implicated in the pastillas issue,” he stated.

Last week, Morente announced implementation of the one-strike policy, relieving employees subject of meritorious complaints, pending the filing of appropriate administrative charges Morente stressed that despite these changes, long-term solution is the updating of the anachronistic immigration law.

Morente earlier lamented having no disciplinary powers over BI personnel, as the power to hire and fire rests with the Department of Justice.

The BI Chief added that they are thankful to Congress for prioritizing the approval of the new immigration law. (Jun Ramirez)

