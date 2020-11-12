PNP deploy 25,000 cops for rescue ops in typhoon-hit areas

By AARON RECUENCO, CHITO CHAVEZ, MARTIN SADONGDONG

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilized more than 25,000 of its personnel in Luzon to assist in the conduct of rescue and relief operations for those affected by typhoon “Ulysses”, many of them were trapped by massive flooding.

PNP spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu said that a total of 5,660 policemen were deployed for disaster response operations of distressed persons in affected areas while more than 20,000 others earlier placed on standby were already sent out.

So far, Yu said more than 800 people have already been rescued in various parts of the country.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año stressed the need to prioritize the rescue of stranded residents in the heavily submerged areas of Metro Manila and nearby localities as some had sought refuge on the roofs of their residences and pleaded for help.

In a news briefing, Año said that government assets from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) were deployed in the critical areas under the supervision of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTFNCR).

“Pinakatinamaan nang husto kung dito sa Greater Manila area – Montalban, San Mateo, Cainta, at ang pinaka malaking baha dito ay sa Marikina,” Año said.

To those who are stranded, Año appealed for their patience assuring that government assistance is on the way.

“Hindi tayo titigil hanggang ma-rescue kayo. Nandito rin ang DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) at magpapadala rin sila ng food packs and relief goods sa affected areas,” he added.

At the height of the onslaught of typhoon “Ulysses”, Año explained that there was a need to cut electricity services due to the flooded areas and strong winds.

Año said he has already conferred with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for the restoration of electric power even gradually.

2 DEAD, 4 MISSING

In Bicol Region, two people died while four others went missing after “Ulysses” unleashed heavy rains and destructive winds in Bicol Region, an initial report from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) disclosed Thursday.

Claudio Yucot, regional director of OCD-Bicol, identified the fatalities as Avelino Cabanela, 68, and Salva Mangubat, 70, both from Camarines Norte.

According to a situational report released at 3 p.m., Mangubat slipped and fell head first on the ground while inside his house in Purok 1, Brgy. Gabon in Talisay town at the height of the typhoon.

Earlier, Cabanela was reported to have been found dead on the roof of his house in Purok 1, Brgy. Bagasbas in Daet town. The cause of death of the two fatalities have yet to be verified by local authorities.

Meanwhile, four persons were reported to be missing during the onslaught of “Ulysses” in Camarines Norte. They were identified as Noel Macayo, of Barangay 2 in Mercedes town; and Jessy Boy Alvarez, 33; Roland Alvarez, 48, and Bobby Roderick Masaya, 19; all residents of Brgy. Pinagtigasan in Vinzons town.

Eight persons from Camarines Norte also suffered from various injuries due to typhoon Ulysses, according to Yucot. Most of them sustained cuts and bruises after being hit by flying debris or fallen trees.

They were identified as Glenn Isaac, 39; Lorna Aguilar, 32, of Mercedes town; Samson Salgado, 54; Marvin Rojas, 31, of Basud town; Rommel Madi, 45; Hilario Vibal, 45; Pio Paracale, 34, of Daet town; and Olive Paul Dichoso, 11, of Vinzons town.

Due to massive flooding and landslides in Bicol, a total of 52,719 families or 188,987 individuals were displaced.

Evacuation centers across the region were also packed with residents who fled from their homes.

Currently, there are 13,526 evacuations being secured by the PNP across the country.

