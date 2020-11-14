Meralco joins gov’t storm restoration work

THIS has been a devastat­ing period for the Philippines as it was battered by a series of storms and powerful ty­phoons that came one after the other in close succession. Storms “Pepito” and “Quinta” hit in October, followed by super-typhoon “Rolly,” the world’s strongest typhoon this year, then by storms “Siony” and “Tonyo.” Then we had typhoon “Ulysses,” which lashed Quezon and Central Luzon this week.

These storms and typhoons have caused devastation in our islands from Northern Luzon to the Visayas, but the greatest destruction was suffered by the Bicol area and Quezon, which are in the traditional path of Pacific storms on their way to the South China Sea and on to the Asian mainland.

Storms have long been part of our normal experience in this country, with our Philip­pine Atmospheric, Geophysi­cal, and Astronomical Servic­es Administration (PAGASA) tracking each weather distur­bance from the time it crosses that line in the Pacific that makes up the eastern bound­ary of the so-called Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has pro­grams in place, including mass evacuation of commu­nities from expected typhoon paths, which have served to save countless lives.

The private sector has also lent its support to the govern­ment in its plans, especially for the quick restoration of damaged facilities and services, notably power for homes and businesses. With so many transmission fa­cilities toppled over by super typhoon Rolly, Meralco, the country’s largest power dis­tributor, led by its President and CEO Atty. Ray C. Espinosa, deployed its army of linemen crews to aid in the restora­tion work.

The firm’s social devel­opment arm, One Meralco Foundation, joined the gov­ernment’s Power Restoration Rapid Deployment Force Kap­atid in repairing facilities in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, as well as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ restoration efforts through­out the Bicol region. Meralco crews also worked with the Department of Energy, the National Electrification Ad­ministration, the Philippine Electric Association, and electric cooperatives, provid­ing its linemen’s expertise to their restoration programs.

We expect a few more Pa­cific storms to come our way in the coming weeks, before the calm “amihan” winds of December start blowing from the southwest. But we are ready for them as we have been ready for the annual storms and floods, earth­quakes and volcanic erup­tions, heat waves, and water shortages that are part of life in our part of the world.

