3 dead, 2 hurt in Quezon shooting

BY DANNY ESTACIO

TIAONG, Quezon – Three people were killed while two others were wounded when to unidentified men shot them during their drinking session in this town on Thursday night.

Police identified the victims as Richard Nitro, a resident of Barangay Del Rosario; Jay Ar Javillo, of Barangay Cabay; and Selvino Macaraig, of Barangay Rosario.

Wounded were Rico Macaraig of Barangay Del Rosario and Meliton Hernandez of Barangay San Juan, according to police.

Initial police report showed that the victims were having a drinking spree in the house of Hernandez in Barangay San Juan around 9:30 p.m. when two gunmen suddenly appeared and shot the victims one by one.

Three of the victims were declared dead on arrival at San Juan Hospital in San Juan, Batangas due to bullet wounds. The wounded victims are confined at the same hospital.

Police set up checkpoints in the area in a bid to intercept the suspects.

Probers have yet to determine the motive behind the attack. (Danny Estacio)

