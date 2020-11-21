BIFF sub-leader, 5 followers surrender in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY- A sub-leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) and five of his followers surrendered and turned over their high-powered firearms to the military Friday morning in Maguindanao.

Armed Forces of the Philippines – Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. identified the sub-leader as Badtogan Amino, also known as Alas Amino and Boy Alas, of the BIFF-Bungos faction.

Vinluan said Amino’s followers were identified as Rasid Sangkali alias Kensi, Nasrudin Talib alias Alex, Mohammad Abdul Samad alias Abu Baida, Khulo Amino alias Ulo, and Aladin Gaapar.

The group voluntarily surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Cresencio Sanchez, Jr.

They were presented to Col. Ferdinand Lacadin, officer-in-charge of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan at the brigade headquarters in Barangay Kamasi, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

“This influx of BIFF surrender was a result of the continuing offensives coupled with the non-combat operations launched by the Joint Task Force Central,” Vinluan said.

From January 2020 to date, a total of 191 officials and members of the BIFF were disarmed through surrender, most of whom already benefited from the livelihood programs of the government and are now living peacefully with their families. (Nonoy E. Lacson)

