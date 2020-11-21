Who is my mother?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOSPEL: MT 12:46-50

*

WHILE Jesus was speaking to the crowds, his mother and his brothers appeared outside, wishing to speak with him. Someone told him, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside, asking to speak with you.” But he said in reply to the one who told him, “Who is my mother? Who are my brothers?” And stretching out his hand toward his disciples, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. For whoever does the will of my heavenly Father is my brother, and sister, and mother.”

*

A pious tradition holds that as a child Mary was presented and educated near the Jerusalem Temple. This apocryphal story can serve to remind us of how Mary is honored and called blessed in the Church.

Reflecting on today’s feast, Pope Francis advises us to have the same attitude as that of Mary in our daily lives. He also recalls “a really beautiful scene of the Bible” that is connected with the presentation of Mary.

“When Samuel’s mother (Hannah) went to the temple, she prayed for the grace of a son. She quietly whispered her prayers. A poor, old, but very corrupt priest called her a ‘drunkard.’” At that time, “the priest’s two sons exploited the people, exploited the pilgrims, scandalized the people.” However, even in this difficult situation, Hannah did not react violently. On the contrary, Hannah “with such humility, instead of saying a few harsh words to this priest, explained her anguish.”

Pope Francis concludes, “In the midst of corruption, in that moment, there was the holiness and humility of the People of God.”

These two simple women, Hannah and Mary, teach us to “welcome every person” who comes into our lives.

*

SOURCE: “366 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 632-895-9701; Fax 632-895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments