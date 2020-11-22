Swallowing can’t get you pregnant

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc Rica,

I am a teenage girl who is starting to discover my sexu­ality and pleasure. Unfortu­nately, I can only talk about sex with my friends. Some of them are more adventurous than I am or meron silang nakakausap about sex na may more experience.

Me and my boyfriend haven’t had sex yet but re­cently, I am learning to give him a blow job. I like the taste of his semen. I am just wondering if I swallow it if I can still get pregnant.

Apple Clip

Hello to you Apple Clip,

It is a very interesting time when you start learning and exploring about sex. It is also critical na magkaroon ka ng access sa credible and tamang information about sex and your reproductive health.

To answer your question directly, hindi ka puwedeng mabuntis by swallowing your boyfriend’s sperm. Sa diges­tive system mo papasok ang semen and will be processed by your body just like food na kinakain mo. Puwede ka lang mabuntis kapag ang semen ay pumasok sa reproductive system through the vagina. Kailangan magkaroon ng access ng semilya papunta sa iyong egg para mafertil­ize ito.

Pero kailangan mo din maintindihan na kahit hindi possible na mabuntis through swallowing the sperm, pu­wede itong maging way to transmit sexually transmitted infection or STI if one partner is infected. Some people use condoms even while giving blow jobs as practice of safe sex. You and your partner can go to a health professional to have yourselves checked. It is always wise to do that.

Of course, if you are not comfortable with swallow­ing, it is always your choice because it is your body. Talk to your partner about what other sexual activities you can explore that will not make you feel awkward. Communi­cation is the key. Pag-usapan ninyo kung ano pang puwede nyong gawin and have fun exploring. Just remember to always be safe!

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Re­lationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

