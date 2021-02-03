Supporters launch online drive for Leni Robredo’s presidency

A signature campaign has circulated online encouraging Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo to run for president in the May 2022 polls.
The petition, named “I am ready 4 Leni,” has been posted by Robredo’s supporters on global petition platform Change.org gathering 2,161 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
It started three days ago when the so-called core group of vice president’s supporters met in Quezon province to push for her presidential bid, including raising campaign funds.
“It is our deepest desire to see the Philippines back on its way to being one of the most economical progressive, politically transparent, humane and respected countries in Asia. We believe that Vice President Leni Robredo can lead us to this goal by leading the country as the next duly-elected President in 2022,” they wrote.
In signing the petition, Robredo’s supporters gave their personal reasons why they wanted her to run for president.
“I know VP Leni is more than competent and has the heart to serve our country,” Amor Velarde said.
“Para sa Bayan!” another supporter exclaimed.
“I have full confidence and faith in her ability to be President. She will get our economy, democratic system, moral values, national sovereignty, and hope the future back on track,” Eleanora de Guzman said.
Robredo has been long-touted to be the standard bearer of the opposition Liberal Party, which she heads as chairperson, in the next elections.
But in previous interviews, she had repeatedly passed up on thoughts about seeking the highest post in the land.
Last week, presidential daughter Sara Duterte’s supporters launched the “Run, Sara, Run for President for 2022 movement” by giving away calendars bearing her name and photo in Quezon City.
comments
