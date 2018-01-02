Judge’s driver shot dead

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

Police are investigating the murder of a judge’s driver who was shot dead while bringing rice to his friend on New Year’s Eve in Pasay City.



Senior Police Officer 3 Evaresto Sarang-ey, case investigator, identified the victim as Edgar Neala, 47, of Mahogany Street, Barangay 145, Pasay. He was reportedly the personal driver of Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 112 Judge Jesus Mupas Jr.

According to witness Michael Tambis, he and Neala were drinking liquor with their other buddies along Mahogany Street at 1:40 p.m. when the victim temporarily left.

Tambis said Neala excused himself from the group since he would go to the house of a friend nearby who earlier asked for rice.

Minutes later, Tambis’ son, a minor, reported that Neala was shot in the head by an unknown gunman.

Tambis and the others found Neala already sprawled on the ground bloodied.

Neala was rushed to the Pasay City General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival around 2:20 p.m. due to a gunshot wound in the head.

The suspect, who according to a witness was a jeepney driver, fled and remained at large.

Police said they are investigating whether Neala had enemies who held personal grudges against him.

