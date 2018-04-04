9 minors saved from sex-starved gang

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

CEBU CITY – Nine minors were rescued from a gang called “Fam” following successive barangay operations conducted last Friday and Saturday at Veterans Drive, Apas, Lahug, Cebu City.



Apas Barangay Captain Ramil Ayuma said the operation was conducted after the alleged leader of the Fam unit in their community agreed to spill the beans on their activities.

Among others, the alleged 18-year-old leader confessed to Ayuma they were recruiting members as young as eight years old.

Confiscated during the same operation were two paddles allegedly used by the group as part of their initiation rites.

The gang leader also supposedly revealed to Ayuman how they have been forcing girl recruits to have sex with male members of the group to avoid being paddled.

The alleged leader also revealed their unit is just a small part of a bigger entity that also exists in Mandaue City and Lapu Lapu City.

